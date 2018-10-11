N Mahesh, lone BSP minister in Cong-JD(S) coalition in K'taka, resigns

BSP minister N Mahesh in JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka resigned citing personal reasons.

Bengaluru: The lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Minister N Mahesh in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka resigned on Thursday citing personal reasons.

Mahesh, who was holding the post of Primary and Secondary Education Minister in HD Kumaraswamy's government said he would however continue to support the ruling coalition.

His resignation comes in the wake of BSP Supremo Mayawati boycotting the Congress ahead of the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly elections and this has created ripples in Karnataka.

Speaking to media after submitting his resignation to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Mahesh said he quit to focus more on his assembly constituency Kollegal and to strengthen his party ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mahesh vowed to continue his support to the JD(S)-Congress coalition and said he would campaign for the JD(S) during the bypolls for three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats on November 3.

"I do not have any grouse against anybody in the government. As a minister I did my best and toured across the state. This resignation is purely due to personal reasons," Mahesh said.

Mahesh had earlier said that he would walk out of the Congress-JD(S) alliance if Mayawati asks him to. He had also accused the Congress, JD(S) and the BJP of being casteist parties.

N Mahesh was the first MLA to become a minister outside Uttar Pradesh.

