MP girls asked to avoid jeans, top as 'men don’t look at women in decent way'

ANI
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 9:55 am IST
'Girls will not wear it in houses too and not in any of other events,' Manjula Mali, president, women committee of the Alirajpur community.

'The reason is that men don't look at women in a decent way. So, we need to make our girls understand,' Manujla added. (Photo: ANI)
Alirajpur: In the wake of a Garba event, the Mali community in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur has asked girls above the age of 10 to not wear jeans and top.

"We are holding a Garba programme. We have decided that girls above the age of 10 will not wear jeans and top. They will not wear it in houses too and not in any of other events," Manjula Mali, president, women committee of the Alirajpur community.

"The reason is that men don't look at women in a decent way. So, we need to make our girls understand," she added.

The men of the community have also given go-ahead to the decision.

"We have taken this decision because boys don't see women properly. We want to run this event properly as per our religion and customs," said Himmat Mali, president of the community.

