J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara, internet suspended

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Handwara's Shartgund Bala on Thursday. (Representational image | PTI)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Handwara's Shartgund Bala on Thursday.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. Internet services in the area have been suspended in the wake of the same.

On October 5, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district.