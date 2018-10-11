The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018

India, All India

Activist GD Agarwal, on indefinite fast to save Ganga, dies at 87

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 4:32 pm IST

GD Agarwal, who began his indefinite fast on June 22, passed away in AIIMS Rishikesh around 1 pm.

GD Agarwal was urging the government to take steps to stop construction of hydroelectric projects along the river’s tributaries. (Photo: File | PTI)
 GD Agarwal was urging the government to take steps to stop construction of hydroelectric projects along the river’s tributaries. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Noted environmentalist and activist Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand (formerly known as GD Agarwal), who was on an indefinite fast since June 22 to urge the government to clean river Ganga, died of heart attack on Thursday.

According to reports, the 87-year-old activist passed away in AIIMS Rishikesh around 1 pm.

The former IIT Kanpur faculty member GD Agarwal was fasting since June 22 and also gave up drinking water on Wednesday, reports said.

Agarwal was urging the government to take steps to stop construction of hydroelectric projects along the river’s tributaries and enact the Ganga Protection Management Act.

