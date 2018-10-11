The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 | Last Update : 05:50 PM IST

India, All India

15 nights in hotel under police vigil, no phones for 3 Amrapali directors

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 5:15 pm IST

SC issued contempt notice against 3 directors of Amrapali group for defying court orders and sought their reply in 4 weeks.

Supreme Court said the 3 Amrapali directors will remain under police surveillance confined to the hotel. (Photo: amrapali.in)
 Supreme Court said the 3 Amrapali directors will remain under police surveillance confined to the hotel. (Photo: amrapali.in)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued contempt notice against three directors, including the CMD, of Amrapali group for defying various court orders and sought their reply in four weeks.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud asked the three Amrapali directors -- Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar to present themselves before SHO of Noida Sector 62 on Friday before 8 am. It directed the Noida police to take them to the sealed properties where the documents of the group's 46 companies will be catalogued.

The apex court also directed Noida SSP to take the three directors to hotel Park Ascent after 6 pm where their cellphones will be seized and they shall spend nights in the hotel for the next 15 days, instead of police lock up.

The top court said they will remain under police surveillance confined to the hotel. It also said that the sealed properties of Amrapali group in Noida and Greater Noida will be open from 8 am to 6 pm for cataloguing of documents for next 15 days.

The bench asked the two forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal to complete the task of auditing the balance sheet and affairs of 46 Amrapali group companies in next ten weeks time.

Earlier on Thursday, the group had informed the apex court that its nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida as also Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar have been sealed in compliance with the court's order.

The apex court had on Wednesday ordered the sealing of nine properties of the embattled real estate company after the three directors, who are in police custody, said the documents related to the group's 46 firms were stored there.

The three directors had moved an application before the court stating that they were willing to hand over all documents but the police was unaware about which one needed to be seized.

The directors were taken into police custody on October 9 and the firm was castigated for playing "hide and seek" with the court by not complying with its orders to hand over all documents to forensic auditors.

These directors had told the bench that documents related to Amrapali's 46 group companies were kept in seven locations at Noida and Greater Noida and two premises -- Rajgir and Buxar districts in Bihar.

The bench had then directed that after the sealing of these nine premises, the keys be handed over to the registrar of the apex court.

The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group.

Tags: supreme court, amrapali group
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

2

#MeToo: Arjun Kapoor feels ‘As humans, we need to listen, understand and absorb’

3

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

4

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

5

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham