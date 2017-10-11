Woman hangs self as husband in US doesn’t answer call on Karva Chauth

A woman committed suicide on Tuesday as her husband had not picked up her call after her fasting on occasion of Karva Chauth, police said.

Police said her husband had left for the US 15 days after they got married 3 years ago. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, as her NRI husband did not pick up her calls on Karva Chauth, the police said on Tuesday.

According to her family members, her husband had moved to the US 15 days after their marriage around three years back, they said.

The woman committed suicide on Tuesday as her husband had not picked up her call after her fasting on the occasion of Karva Chauth on Sunday, the police said.

Police have registered a case in the matter and a probe is underway.