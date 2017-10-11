UP: 2 senior police officers accused of 'harassing' journalist in Mathura

A sub-inspector has been suspended and a probe has been ordered against an SHO for harassing journalist Nirmal Rajput on Monday.

Mathura: Two senior police officers in Mathura have been accused of harassing a journalist who was trying to report on a seven-month-old unsolved murder case.

A sub-inspector has been suspended and a probe has been ordered against a Station House Officer (SHO) for harassing journalist Nirmal Rajput on Monday, police said.

The action came after UP Journalist Association vice-president Kamal Kant Upamanyu and other journalists met SSP Swapnil Mamgai over the matter on Monday evening evening. They demanded action against SHO Anil Verma and sub-inspector Gaurav Rana.

Upamanyu said Rajput was taken to the Highway Police Station after he tried to take the statements of two children whose parents were killed seven months ago.

Rajput was made to sit in the police station for more than two hours, he said.

Dejected by the police inaction in solving the murder case of her parents, their eldest daughter committed suicide on October 7.

"While sub-inspector Gaurav Rana has been sent to police lines, a probe has been ordered against SHO of Highway Police Station Anil Verma," SSP Swapnil Mamgai said.

He said city police circle officer Rakesh Vashistha will probe the harassment allegations and would submit his report in three days.