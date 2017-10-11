The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

India, All India

UP: 2 senior police officers accused of 'harassing' journalist in Mathura

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 11:38 am IST

A sub-inspector has been suspended and a probe has been ordered against an SHO for harassing journalist Nirmal Rajput on Monday.

‘City police circle officer Rakesh Vashistha will probe the harassment allegations and will submit his report in three days,’ an official said. (Representational Image | PTI)
 ‘City police circle officer Rakesh Vashistha will probe the harassment allegations and will submit his report in three days,’ an official said. (Representational Image | PTI)

Mathura: Two senior police officers in Mathura have been accused of harassing a journalist who was trying to report on a seven-month-old unsolved murder case.

A sub-inspector has been suspended and a probe has been ordered against a Station House Officer (SHO) for harassing journalist Nirmal Rajput on Monday, police said.

The action came after UP Journalist Association vice-president Kamal Kant Upamanyu and other journalists met SSP Swapnil Mamgai over the matter on Monday evening evening. They demanded action against SHO Anil Verma and sub-inspector Gaurav Rana.

Upamanyu said Rajput was taken to the Highway Police Station after he tried to take the statements of two children whose parents were killed seven months ago.

Rajput was made to sit in the police station for more than two hours, he said.

Dejected by the police inaction in solving the murder case of her parents, their eldest daughter committed suicide on October 7.

"While sub-inspector Gaurav Rana has been sent to police lines, a probe has been ordered against SHO of Highway Police Station Anil Verma," SSP Swapnil Mamgai said.

He said city police circle officer Rakesh Vashistha will probe the harassment allegations and would submit his report in three days.

Tags: journalist harassed, mathura journalist, freedom of press
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

MOST POPULAR

1

Consumers are deliberately breaking, losing their iPhones: Research

2

India vs Australia, 2nd Twenty20: Australia beat India by 8 wickets to level series 1-1

3

Now Road Crossings become 'smart'

4

Australia's Dean Jones named as Afghanistan cricket team's interim coach

5

Fake news is still here, despite efforts by Google, Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham