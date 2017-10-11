The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

India, All India

Police arrest 2 Delhi youth for duping Amazon of 166 mobile phones, claiming refund

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 3:31 pm IST

Shivam Chopra used to provide SIM cards to his friend Sachin Jain to place orders on the e-commerce portal.

Two people have been arrested on the charge of being involved in duping e-commerce company Amazon India, by ordering expensive phones and then claiming refunds alleging that the firm had delivered an empty box. (Representational Image)
 Two people have been arrested on the charge of being involved in duping e-commerce company Amazon India, by ordering expensive phones and then claiming refunds alleging that the firm had delivered an empty box. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Two people have been arrested on the charge of being involved in duping e-commerce company Amazon India, by ordering expensive phones and then claiming refunds alleging that the firm had delivered an empty box, the police said on Tuesday.

Shivam Chopra, 21 and his accomplice Sachin Jain, 38, who used to provide SIM cards to the former for placing orders on the e-commerce portal have been arrested, they said.

Shivam used to sell those mobile phones on other e-commerce websites and at Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh, the police said.

A complaint was received in June from a man on behalf of Amazon Seller Services Private Limited that 166 orders for mobile phones were placed between April and May, which were paid through gift cards but refunds were claimed alleging that the boxes were empty, they said.

The amount was refunded to him in form of gift cards, the police said.

During an internal inquiry by the company, it was found that the accused used 141 phone numbers and 48 customer accounts to place these orders and a refund was sought against each of those, they said.

He would give a false addresses in the locality where he actually resided and as such the delivery associate would call him over phone for directions, the police said.

The accused would ask the delivery person to meet him at any shop or any other place in the locality and take the delivery. He would then call up the customer care of Amazon India and allege that the box was empty. Subsequently refunds were initiated, they said.

Following an inquiry into the matter, the police registered a case in August.

On the basis of the mobile numbers used to make calls, questioning of locals and with the help of Amazon delivery persons Shivam, a resident of Tri Nagar in Ganesh Pura was identified. He was arrested on October 6, the police said.

During interrogation, Shivam revealed that for placing the orders, he purchased around 150 pre-activated SIM cards from Sachin, who runs a store in the neighborhood, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Milind Dumbere said.

During investigation, police seized 19 mobile phones, Rs 12 lakh in cash, 40 bank passbooks and cheques from Shivam's house.

In a statement, an Amazon India spokesperson said, "We continue to work closely with the Delhi Police and thank them for all their efforts in the investigation."

Tags: online shopping, e-commerce, amazon, delhi man dupe amazon
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This robot is a masseuse in a Singapore clinic

2

Video: Watch what happens when online trolls bully in real life

3

Woman married pet pooch she had adopted, says he is 'perfect' for her

4

Holy Cow! Google to acquire Apple for $9 billion. Is it true?

5

Reliance Jio to launch its own payments bank in December

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham