The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

India, All India

HC to deliver verdict tomorrow on appeal of Aarushi Talwar’s parents

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 6:14 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 6:15 pm IST

The couple were awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction.

14-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. (Photo: File)
 14-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. (Photo: File)

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court is expected to deliver its verdict, on Thursday, on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.

The couple were awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.

A division bench of the high court comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra had reserved its judgement on September 7 on the appeal filed by the dentist couple, fixing October 12 as the date for the verdict.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008.

The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Tags: allahabad, nupur talwar, aarushi murder case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Earth to witness asteroid swingby over the southern sky on Thursday

2

Female surgeons better at not killing you compared to male surgeons: Study

3

This robot is a masseuse in a Singapore clinic

4

Video: Watch what happens when online trolls bully in real life

5

Woman married pet pooch she had adopted, says he is 'perfect' for her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham