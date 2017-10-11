The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

GST, note ban to be key issues at RSS MP meet

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 1:47 am IST

Outfit concerned over job opportunities.

Mohan Bhagwat
 Mohan Bhagwat

Bhopal: The economic downturn caused by the twin radical reform measures, demonetisation and GST, undertaken in a span of six months by the Centre is set to figure prominently at the national executive body meeting of RSS, scheduled in Bhopal for October 12-14, the Sangh sources indicated on Tuesday.

Sources said the annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini Mandal (ABKM) Baithak or All India executive body meeting (of RSS) would deliberate at length the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government and its impact on small, medium and large scale industry sectors as well as farm sector.

Sources said the RSS leadership was concerned over shrinking job opportunities, job cuts, decline in productions in manufacturing sector and more importantly, the farm crisis, currently witnessed in the country.

“The RSS meet where all the affiliate bodies of the Sangh are set to participate will discuss threadbare on these issues and find a way out to minimise impact of economic downturn particularly on small businessmen and farmers. The Sangh meet will also deliberate on key issues such as insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, cow protection and cross-border illegal migration”, sources added.

Sources said the RSS meet was most likely to review preparedness of BJP in poll-bound states and also for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who has been camping in Bhopal for the past four days to prepare agenda for the annual executive body meet has started interacting with ‘Khetriya Pracharaks” (regional heads of the outfit) to take stock of the situation in their respective areas.

“Khetriya Pracharaks are scheduled to give feedbacks on impact of policies of the Centre and BJP-ruled state governments at the ground level and recommend corrective measures”, sources said.

Tags: note ban, gst, rss

