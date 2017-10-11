Delhi teen dies in car crash while returning from birthday party

Priya Shukla, student of class 12, was returning with her three friends from a birthday party. Two of the 'friends' fled after the mishap.

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl returning from a birthday party was killed when her car, overspeeding on the wrong side, rammed into two other vehicles and a road divider in New Delhi before flipping over, the police said.

Seven people, one of them the occupant of the ill-fated car, were injured in the deadly crash in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area around midnight.

The deceased, Priya Shukla, was a student of class 12, and was returning with three of her friends from the birthday party. Two of the 'friends' fled after the mishap, the police said.

Dev, whose birthday had been celebrated, is said to be critically injured and is currently being treated at a hospital.

The car was being driven at high speed on the wrong side by one of the four friends - it is not yet clear by whom. It overturned after hitting a mini-tempo, a Hyundai i-10 car and the divider.

An elderly couple - Mustafa and Handed Khatoon - travelling in the mini-tempo along with their five-year-old grandson were also injured, the police said.

Also among the injured are three occupants of the i-10 - Yakub, Nayeeb and another man whose identity is not yet known.

The police are looking for Shukla's friends who fled from the spot.

They are also probing whether they were under the influence of alcohol.

The teen lived in Kirari with her family.