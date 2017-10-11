The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017

Compelled to resign from Trinamool Congress with heavy heart, says Mukul Roy

Published : Oct 11, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 4:51 pm IST

Speculation was rife in political circles that Roy, who was once the right-hand man of Mamata Banerjee, will join BJP or form a new party.

Mukul Roy on Wednesday resigned from RS membership elected as a member of TMC. (Photo: PTI | File)
Kolkata: Mukul Roy, on Wednesday, submitted his resignation from Rajya Sabha as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Addressing media after submitting his resignation Roy said, "Today, I am resigning from RS membership elected as a member of TMC, also resign from all posts of TMC as a primary member."

"With a heavy heart and heavy pain, I am compelled to submit my resignation,"  Roy told media later, on Wednesday. "Now, I will go for leaves and then decide my future course of action," he added.

Mukul Roy's resignation letter.Mukul Roy's resignation letter.

Roy was once the right-hand man of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speculation was rife in political circles that Roy will join the BJP or form a new political outfit.

"I am not saying I will join the BJP or I will not join (it). Only time will tell. Please wait for a few days," Roy had recently said.

Commenting on the speculation, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee earlier had stated, "His political career is going to plunge and will soon cease to exist. His attempts to please the BJP will not bear any results."

Roy met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last week.

Once, the second-in-command in the TMC after Chief Minister Banerjee, Roy was suspended for six years for "anti-party activities" in September.

The TMC had accused him of hobnobbing with the BJP.

(With agency inputs)

