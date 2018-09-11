The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 06:43 PM IST

India, All India

West Bengal to slash petrol, diesel prices by Re 1 per litre

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 5:20 pm IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also urged Centre to reduce cess on fuel prices.

TMC supremo alleged that the BJP-led central government hiked excise duty nine times, even when the global crude prices were falling. (Photo: File)
 TMC supremo alleged that the BJP-led central government hiked excise duty nine times, even when the global crude prices were falling. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government will slash the prices of petrol and diesel by one rupee per litre. She also urged the Centre to reduce the cess on fuel prices.

"For the time being, we have decided to slash one rupee for each litre of petrol and diesel. We also demand that the central government consider cutting down the cess on diesel and petrol prices," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged that the BJP-led central government hiked excise duty nine times, even when the global crude prices were falling.

"Our government has never increased the sales tax or cess during all these years," she said.

Tags: west bengal, mamata banerjee, bjp, fuel price hike
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

2

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

3

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

4

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

5

Genes are key to academic success, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham