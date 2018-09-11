The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 02:49 AM IST

India, All India

2 sentenced to death for 2007 Hyderabad blasts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 12:55 am IST

Three other accused, Riyaz Bhatkal and his brother Iqbal Bhatkal, and Amir Reza Khan, are still absconding.

Two powerful explosions ripped through a popular eatery and an open air theatre, killing 44 people and wounding 68. (Photo: PTI / File)
 Two powerful explosions ripped through a popular eatery and an open air theatre, killing 44 people and wounding 68. (Photo: PTI / File)

Hyderabad: The two men found guilty of setting off the two blasts that killed 44 persons at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park here in 2007 were sentenced to death on Monday. Another accused was given life imprisonment.

The sentences were read out by second additional metropolitan sessions court in-charge judge T Srinivas Rao at the Cherlapally central prison.

The court sentenced Mohammed Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Aneeq Shafique Sayeed to death. They were convicted on September 4, 11 years after the blasts took place.

Tariq Anjum, who was accused of harbouring the convicts in Delhi and other places before and after the blasts, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Special public prosecutor K. Surender told this newspaper: “The court found that Aneeq and Ismail were guilty of the charges framed by the prosecution of conspiring to form a group and planting bombs. Tariq has been found guilty of harbouring the accused before and after the blasts. The first two were given death punishment and a penalty of Rs 10,000 for each offence and Tariq was given life imprisonment.”

The two blasts that occurred in a span of five minutes at the eatery and the amusement park on the evening of August 25, 2007, killed 44 people and left about 68 persons injured.

According to the prosecution, the bomb planted by Aneeq at Lumbini Park exploded at 7.40 pm and the bomb planted by Ismail at Gokul Chat exploded five minutes later. Another bomb planted under the foot-overbridge at Saroornagar did not explode.

Aneeq and Ismail were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case of the unexploded bomb recovered at Dilsukhnagar under the foot-overbridge. However, as the death penalty is the highest punishment,” said Challa Seshu Reddy, the special public prosecutor of Counter Intelligence Cell.

The first charge sheet in the case was filed on May 16, 2009, and a month later, two supplementary charge sheets were filed in the court by the Counter Intelligence Cell. The prosecution questioned 159 witnesses in the case. Three other accused, Riyaz Bhatkal and his brother Iqbal Bhatkal, and Amir Reza Khan are still absconding.

“As the accused are still absconding, the court said that they will face trial after they are caught,” said Mr Surender.

Aneeq and Choudhary were found guilty under several sections of the Indian Penal Code., including murder, and also under the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA).

Defence counsel Gandham Gurumurthy said the defence will challenge the judgment in the case of all three once the judgment copy is received.

Responding to a query, he said: “The accused have the right to challenge the judgment in the higher courts and can also go for Presidential pardon.”

Tags: lumbini park, t srinivas rao, pdppa, hyderabad blasts

MOST POPULAR

1

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

2

Genes are key to academic success, says study

3

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

4

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

5

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham