The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

India, All India

Telangana Assembly polls: Owaisi-led AIMIM releases first list of candidates

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 11:20 am IST

The AIMIM had seven MLAs in the state legislative assembly dissolved last week.

Legislative assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year. (Photo: File)
 Legislative assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Tuesday announced its first list of seven candidates for the coming legislative assembly elections in Telangana. 

Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi would contest from Chandrayangutta assembly segment in Hyderabad, according to a AIMIM release. 

The other candidates announced are Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Mohd Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and Kausar Moinuddin (Karwan). 

The AIMIM had seven MLAs in the state legislative assembly dissolved last week. Legislative assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year. 

However, the assembly was dissolved as per the recommendation made by the TRS government, necessitating elections ahead of schedule.

Tags: telangana assembly polls, aimim, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

2

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

3

Genes are key to academic success, says study

4

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

5

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham