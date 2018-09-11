The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018

India

No question of joining hands with BJP, says Omar Abdullah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Abdullah said that while he does not bother about such reports, the old videos are being used to unsettle and scare the workers of the NC.

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Monday strongly refuted reports that it is planning to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir after cobbling up alliance with Bharatija Janata Party (BJP). “The news on government formation being circulated on social media is fake. We demand a time-bound police investigations into it,” the party said.

A statement issued by the party added that some videos from 2014 of a Delhi based news channel are being circulated on social media with the intention to give an impression that the NC is going to support BJP led government in J&K. “This is far from truth and is being done with a criminal intent of maligning party’s image,” the statement quoting the party’s chief spokesman Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi as saying

The NC vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah also made it clear that NC is neither in a position nor it intends to form or support any government in the state in present circumstances.

He tweeted, “I understand some old news videos from 2014 are doing the rounds trying to suggest that NC is going to support a BJP led govt in J&K. Let me make it very clear — this is not happening. This will not happen. This is some psy-ops plan designed to unsettle the @JKNC_ cadre (sic).”

Mr Abdullah said that while he does not bother about such reports, the old videos are being used to unsettle and scare the workers of the NC. “Ordinarily I wouldn’t bother with such stuff but it seems the videos are being used to unsettle/scare some of my grass-root level workers & so I’d rather nip this mischievous piece of fake news of @JKNC_ supporting a BJP CM in the bud right here & now,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mr Mehdi recalled that the NC’s leadership has time and again reiterated its stand as far as government formation in the state is concerned and said, “It is because of such fraudulent mischief that we had asked for dissolution of the Assembly at the very start when the BJP pulled out from the PDP led government in June this year”. He added that the NC and its leadership had time and again also made it clear that the priority in State right now should be effecting improvement in situation rather than “imaginary  permutations and combinations” on government formation.

“We have already made our intentions clear as far as participating in any democratic process is concerned. Until and unless Government of India and the state government clear their stand on Article 35A and Article 370, we will not participate in any forthcoming elections” he said.

He further said that NC was currently far from forming or supporting any new government in J&K. “Our voice and stand is unequivocal and clear and the false claims about its change would not in anyway falter it,” Mr. Mehdi said.

Tags: omar abdullah, article 35a, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

