The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

India, All India

Life sentence too 'gruelling' for age: Rape convict Asaram moves mercy plea

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 1:58 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 1:58 pm IST

The self-styled godman Asaram, who was convicted for raping a minor girl, has sent a mercy plea to the Rajasthan governor.

A Jodhpur court had earlier sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a minor girl in his ashram five years ago. (Photo: File)
 A Jodhpur court had earlier sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a minor girl in his ashram five years ago. (Photo: File)

Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram, who was convicted for raping a minor girl, has sent a mercy plea to the governor of Rajasthan seeking dilution of his life sentence. 

On April 25, a Jodhpur court had sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram five years ago. 

Also read: Asaram rape case verdict: Self-styled godman sentenced to life in prison

Challenging the sentence, Asaram had moved high court on July 2 but the petition is yet to be listed for hearing. Governor Kalyan Singh, who recently received Asaram's mercy plea, sent it to the home department seeking a detailed report on the plea. 

According to his mercy plea, Asaram has pleaded for dilution in his life sentence terming it to be a "gruelling" punishment and citing his age. 

The department then forwarded the plea to the Jodhpur Central Jail administration, which, in turn, has sought a report from the district administration and police. 

"We have received Asaram's mercy plea. We have sought a report from the district administration and police on this mercy plea," Superintendent of Jodhpur Central Jail Kailash Trivedi said. 

After receipt of this report, the jail administration will send it to the Director General (Jail) of Rajasthan. 

The 16-year-old girl had said in her complaint that Asaram had called her to his ashram in the Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013. The teenager from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh was studying at Asaram's ashram in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Tags: asaram bapu, asaram rape case, mercy plea, life imprisonment
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

2

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

3

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

4

Genes are key to academic success, says study

5

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham