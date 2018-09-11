The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

India, All India

Killed HDFC executive for money, was under pressure to pay EMI, says accused

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 9:56 am IST

Police said that Sarfaraz had bought a motorcycle and needed Rs 35,000 to pay off a loan.

Sanghvi’s family conducted his last rights at the Chandanwadi crematorium on Monday evening. (Photo: File)
 Sanghvi’s family conducted his last rights at the Chandanwadi crematorium on Monday evening. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Sarfaraz Shaikh, 21-year-old who has been arrested for killing HDFC bank executive Siddharth Sanghvi confessed of murdering him for money to pay his EMI. 

According to Hindustan Times report, Sanghvi was killed by Shaikh in a robbery attempt which went wrong on September 5 in the parking lot of Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel. 

“Jo hua woh hua sir, meine hi kiya hai (Whatever has happened has in fact happened and I have done it),” said Shaikh when he was put on the stand.

On Monday, before the metropolitan magistrate, Shaikh said, “Gaadi ki EMI aur paise ka pressure tha aur mein dekhta tha unko upar-neeche jaate (I was under pressure to pay my bike’s EMI and also was in need of money and I used to see him going in and coming out of the building).”

According to a NDTV report, police said that Sarfaraz had bought a motorcycle and needed Rs 35,000 to pay off a loan. On Wednesday evening, he cornered Sanghvi in the parking lot and demanded money. When Sanghvi raised am an alarm, Sarfaraz stabbed him.

Shaikh has been sent to police custody till September 19. He has been arrested under Section 302 (murder), Section 364, 365 (kidnapping) and section 397 (robbery).

The investigating officer told the court that the police require Shaikh’s custody to find out the motive behind the murder and find out if acted alone or had any accomplices. The items which were still missing from Sanghvi’s wallet need to be recovered as well.

The three-hour gap between Sanghvi leaving office and his car driven out of the parking lot, between 8 pm and 11.20 pm needs to be cleared as how exactly the events turned out to be. 

The murder is believed to have taken place between 8 pm and 8:30 pm, which will be clearer after the autopsy results. 

Police believe that Shaikh knew the layout of the parking lot very well as he had worked in the Kamala Mills compound as a contract labourer over the past three years. 

Shaikh has admitted to driving off in Sanghvi’s car.

Sanghvi’s family conducted his last rights at the Chandanwadi crematorium on Monday evening. He is survived by his wife and four-year-old son. 

Read: Mumbai HDFC VP Siddharth Sanghvi found dead, colleagues hired killer

Sanghvi’s disappearance unnerved banking and corporate circle and fanned many theories, including one of murder by jealous colleagues and suspected professional rivalry. 

Tags: hdfc bank vice president, siddharth sanghvi, mumbai, murder
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

2

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

3

Genes are key to academic success, says study

4

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

5

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham