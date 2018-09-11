The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 02:49 AM IST

India, All India

SC seeks report by judge in Babri Masjid demolition case

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 12:06 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 1:15 am IST

The court had said in the present case, crimes, which shake the secular fabric of the Constitution, had allegedly been committed almost 25 years ago.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Lucknow sessions judge on how he intends to complete the trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and others by April 2019.

A bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and Indu Malhotra also sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Uttar Pradesh government to the petition filed by trial court judge S.K. Yadav, whose promotion was stayed by the Allahabad high court on the ground that the apex court had directed him to complete the trial before April 2019.

In April 2017, the apex court ordered the revival of the ‘conspiracy’ charge against Mr Advani and others after 25 years in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in Ayodhya and directed the completion of the trial in two years.

The court had said in the present case, crimes, which shake the secular fabric of the Constitution, had allegedly been committed almost 25 years ago.

In this case the CBI maintained that the criminal conspiracy of felling the disputed structure was commenced by Mr Advani from 1990, when he kicked off the ‘rath yatra’ and it was completed on December 6, 1992.

The CBI said Mr Advani and other BJP leaders at different times and at different places hatched criminal conspiracies to demolish the disputed structure.

It said the ccused have not been brought to book largely because of the conduct of the CBI in not pursuing the prosecution of the aforesaid alleged offenders in a joint trial, and because of technical defects which were easily curable, but which were not cured by the Uttar Pradesh government, the apex court said and asked the trial court to complete the trial in two years.

Tags: supreme court, babri masjid demolition case, apex court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

2

Genes are key to academic success, says study

3

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

4

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

5

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham