Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces, ops underway

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 9:04 am IST

Security forces launched cordon and search operation early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants.

Officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces. (Representational Image)
 Officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Two militants have been killed in the encounter at Galoora area of Handwara, in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.  He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces. The operation is on, the official said.

