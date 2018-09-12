The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 09:47 PM IST

India, All India

Cong, TDP, Left demand president rule in Telangana: reports

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 8:51 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 9:01 pm IST

Leaders accused KCR of abusing his powers and acting in unconstitutional manner after dissolution of assembly.

In a letter to Telangana Governor, the parties highlighted three instances of 'interferences' – appointment of 12 advisors, MLAs being given cabinet rank and powers being enjoyed by the members of planning board -- by TRS govt. (Photo: File)
 In a letter to Telangana Governor, the parties highlighted three instances of 'interferences' – appointment of 12 advisors, MLAs being given cabinet rank and powers being enjoyed by the members of planning board -- by TRS govt. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Congress, TDP and Left parties met Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday and demanded to place the state under president rule till the state goes for polls. The leaders of the three parties also accused caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of abusing his powers and acting in an unconstitutional manner after the dissolution of the state assembly.

According to News18 report, in a letter to the Governor, the parties highlighted three instances of “interferences” – appointment of 12 advisors, MLAs being given cabinet rank and powers being enjoyed by the members of planning board -- by the TRS government.

“…some MLAs are given cabinet rank and are chairmen of different corporations. Some of these chairmen are also contesting on a TRS ticket. This is illegal and unconstitutional,” the letter said.

"Fair and free elections not possible if KCR continues as the chief minister," the party leaders were quoted as saying by NDTV.

"We will approach the Supreme Court against Telangana being forced into early elections," they added.

The three parties are considering forming an alliance to contest Telangana Assembly polls.

“The party was trying to unite the opposition in the state and was in contact with all parties, including CPI, Kondaram (of TJS) and TDP,” AICC in charge of Congress affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia said on Tuesday.

The Telangana Chief Minister last week dissolved the assembly paving the way for early polls in the state.

"There can only be TRS and anti-TRS blocks (other BJP) in the state," Khuntia claimed.

The Election Commission is assessing situation in Telangana for holding early polls.

The BJP had said that it will contest the election on its own, thereby, putting an end to speculations of the aligning with the TRS.

Tags: telangana, telangana elections, k chandrasekhar rao, trs, tdp, congress, left
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

2

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

3

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

4

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

5

Genes are key to academic success, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham