Cong, TDP, Left demand president rule in Telangana: reports

Leaders accused KCR of abusing his powers and acting in unconstitutional manner after dissolution of assembly.

In a letter to Telangana Governor, the parties highlighted three instances of 'interferences' – appointment of 12 advisors, MLAs being given cabinet rank and powers being enjoyed by the members of planning board -- by TRS govt. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Congress, TDP and Left parties met Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday and demanded to place the state under president rule till the state goes for polls. The leaders of the three parties also accused caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of abusing his powers and acting in an unconstitutional manner after the dissolution of the state assembly.

According to News18 report, in a letter to the Governor, the parties highlighted three instances of “interferences” – appointment of 12 advisors, MLAs being given cabinet rank and powers being enjoyed by the members of planning board -- by the TRS government.

“…some MLAs are given cabinet rank and are chairmen of different corporations. Some of these chairmen are also contesting on a TRS ticket. This is illegal and unconstitutional,” the letter said.

"Fair and free elections not possible if KCR continues as the chief minister," the party leaders were quoted as saying by NDTV.

"We will approach the Supreme Court against Telangana being forced into early elections," they added.

The three parties are considering forming an alliance to contest Telangana Assembly polls.

“The party was trying to unite the opposition in the state and was in contact with all parties, including CPI, Kondaram (of TJS) and TDP,” AICC in charge of Congress affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia said on Tuesday.

The Telangana Chief Minister last week dissolved the assembly paving the way for early polls in the state.

"There can only be TRS and anti-TRS blocks (other BJP) in the state," Khuntia claimed.

The Election Commission is assessing situation in Telangana for holding early polls.

The BJP had said that it will contest the election on its own, thereby, putting an end to speculations of the aligning with the TRS.