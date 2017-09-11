The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:31 AM IST

India, All India

Honeypreet pics at all police posts near Nepal

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2017, 1:01 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2017, 1:01 am IST

The Haryana police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet.

Honeypreet Insan
 Honeypreet Insan

Lucknow: Photographs of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan have been pasted at police stations bordering Nepal and the law and order machinery is on an alert to ensure she does not sneak into the neighbouring country.

The police stations of Kapilvastu, Shohratgarh and Debarua, whose areas border Nepal, have been alerted, SP, Siddharth Nagar, Satyendra Kumar said on Sunday.

Honeypreet’s photographs have been pasted at these police stations, the official said.

The intelligence mechanism has also been put into service to keep an eye on the activities of those crossing the border, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh police is also on an alert in Maharajganj, Lakhimpur and Bahraich districts which border Nepal, another official said.

The Haryana police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet.

UP shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts — Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

Haryana police officials had recently come to Lakhimpur Kheri looking for the whereabouts of Honeypreet, one of the closest aides of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Ghanshyam Chaurasiya, confirmed the arrival of two Haryana police personnel at Gaurifanta border in Kheri.

The Haryana police had shared some information with the Gaurifanta police and made inquiries about her suspected movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India-Nepal border, the official said.

Tags: dera sacha sauda, honeypreet insan, gurmeet ram rahim singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Avril Lavigne returns to stage for 1st time in 3 years, performs with ex-husband Chad Kroeger

2

World Suicide Prevention Day: Alarming facts about suicide

3

Eye test spots rare form of dementia

4

What time you eat is important, new study finds

5

Apple's next top iPhone model will be called iPhone X, code leak reveals

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham