Honeypreet pics at all police posts near Nepal

Lucknow: Photographs of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan have been pasted at police stations bordering Nepal and the law and order machinery is on an alert to ensure she does not sneak into the neighbouring country.

The police stations of Kapilvastu, Shohratgarh and Debarua, whose areas border Nepal, have been alerted, SP, Siddharth Nagar, Satyendra Kumar said on Sunday.

Honeypreet’s photographs have been pasted at these police stations, the official said.

The intelligence mechanism has also been put into service to keep an eye on the activities of those crossing the border, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh police is also on an alert in Maharajganj, Lakhimpur and Bahraich districts which border Nepal, another official said.

The Haryana police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet.

UP shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts — Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

Haryana police officials had recently come to Lakhimpur Kheri looking for the whereabouts of Honeypreet, one of the closest aides of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Ghanshyam Chaurasiya, confirmed the arrival of two Haryana police personnel at Gaurifanta border in Kheri.

The Haryana police had shared some information with the Gaurifanta police and made inquiries about her suspected movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India-Nepal border, the official said.