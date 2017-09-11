The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:31 AM IST

India, All India

Gauri killers will be arrested soon, says CM Siddaramaiah

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHILPA P
Published : Sep 11, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2017, 1:31 am IST

Siddaramaiah rushed to assuage tempers asserting the culprits would be arrested as fast as possible.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Mysuru: With foreheads getting creased over the delay in nabbing the assailant of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was gunned down at her Bengaluru residence five days ago triggering nationwide outrage, chief minister Siddaramaiah rushed to assuage tempers asserting the culprits would be arrested as fast as possible.

“It has to happen quickly. I am serious about it,” he said while speaking to mediapersons on his arrival at Mysuru airport on Sunday. The slain writer was known for her anti-right wing views and her espousal of the cause of Naxalites who wanted to return to the mainstream, with sources claiming that right-wing fundamentalists could be behind the murder though this has not been proved yet.  

The CM also spoke on the need to provide protection to progressive thinkers who might be under threat and said, “They have not sought protection, but I decided that such writers and those leading progressive movements need to be protected. Gauri never sought any protection. A Central government minister (Ravi Shankar Prasad) made an irresponsible statement that she (Gauri) had sought protection and the state did not provide it. It’s not true. We will give protection to anyone. She met me last week along with a fellow activist, Ms Vimala and MLC Mohan Kumar Kondajji. She told me that she was coming up with a Diwali special edition and wanted government advertisements but she did not speak about any threat she faced. She did not have enemies. She spoke to even her opponents; she was a very good human being. We have certain leads on her murder but we cannot divulge any information now,”  he said.

Asked how he planned to instil a sense of security among progressive thinkers and journalists when even the assailants of writer M.M. Kalburgi had not been traced yet, Mr Siddaramaiah replied, “Maharashtra police is investigating the murder of Govind Pansare, the CBI, the murder of Narendra Dabholkar in Maharashtra and the CID in Karnataka is investigating Kalburgi’s murder. The Gauri case is being investigated in co-ordination with officers probing these cases. There is some progress in the Kalburgi case, it’s not that nothing has happened. But they have not got evidence to the extent that they can nab the culprits,” he said.

Tags: gauri lankesh, siddaramaiah, naxalites

MOST POPULAR

1

Avril Lavigne returns to stage for 1st time in 3 years, performs with ex-husband Chad Kroeger

2

World Suicide Prevention Day: Alarming facts about suicide

3

Eye test spots rare form of dementia

4

What time you eat is important, new study finds

5

Apple's next top iPhone model will be called iPhone X, code leak reveals

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham