The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 11, 2017 | Last Update : 11:44 AM IST

India, All India

Army curbed stone pelting; terror outfits dealt with: Bipin Rawat

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2017, 9:31 am IST

The Army Chief assured that the situation in Kashmir is comparatively better now, and may not demand a surgical strike in near future.

Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said that stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir have almost ended, and that the terror outfits are being successfully dealt with by the Indian Army.

The Army Chief was in Ghazipur to attend the martyrdom ceremony of Abdul Hamid.

On the question of stone-pelting incidents, he said that such incidents have almost ended because of the Army's actions.

"The stone-pelting has almost ended, because we have been successful in ending their operation," he told reporters.

The Army Chief assured that the situation in Kashmir is comparatively better now, and may not demand a surgical strike in near future.

"The condition in Kashmir is improving if you compare it with the situation during January and February. People there have understood that surgical strikes only end up disrupting the lives," told General Rawat.

Responding to the question of regular terror attacks in Kashmir, Rawat told reporters that the Army was conducting successful operations to curb the menace, and would continue to do so in future.

"If we work successfully, peace will prevail," he added.

On the question of resolving issues through talks, Rawat said, "The talks are being carried out by the political leadership and the diplomats. We act according to the orders that we receive."

Speaking on the martyrdom ceremony, Rawat said that Ghazipur was blessed to be the birth place of brave martyrs like Abdul Hamid.

"I want that the martyrdom of Abdul doesn't go in vain and from here a lot of people join the Army so as to continue this tradition," he said, adding that "we should be inspired by the martyrdom achieved by such people and encourage the new generation to enlist in the Army."

Impressed by the enthusiasm there, Rawat also said he will soon enlist a person from Ghazipur into the Army.

"We can train the youth from this place here so that they can be sent to the defence institutes, as opening colleges here will take time," he added.

In a remark on the recent disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops from Bhutan's Doklam territory, General Rawat said that the situation there was normal, as of now.

"There has been a settlement between the leaders of both the countries and we expect both countries to stand by it," he added.

Tags: indian army, bipin rawat, abdul hamid, stone pelting
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple all set to renew iPhone look at age 10

2

Avril Lavigne returns to stage for 1st time in 3 years, performs with ex-husband Chad Kroeger

3

World Suicide Prevention Day: Alarming facts about suicide

4

Eye test spots rare form of dementia

5

What time you eat is important, new study finds

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham