The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:30 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah ‘drives’ Naveen Patnaik to hold parleys with Congress

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Sep 11, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2017, 12:55 am IST

Odisha was one of the few states where the BJP failed to make an impact in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah’s aggressive poll strategy in Naveen Patnaik-ruled Odisha has set the state’s politics abuzz with speculation about the ruling Biju Janata Dal forced to open back-channel talks with the Congress to formulate a strategy to check the BJP’s unabated growth in the state, which the BJD has ruled nearly two decades.

Odisha is one of the key states on Mr Shah’s radar where the saffron party has never had its own government. Mr Shah was in Odisha for three days earlier this week to review tasks given to party leaders during his last visit in July. Mr Shah will visit Odisha again in November.

Odisha was one of the few states where the BJP failed to make an impact in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Mr Shah, now on a nationwide tour to the party’s state units ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will be on a three-day visit from Monday to West Bengal, another state where the BJP has been desperately trying to gain ground.

Speculation in rife in Odisha’s political circles that the BJD is holding talks with the Congress, which is the state’s principal Opposition party, on how to check the BJP’s significantly rising political graph. Grappling with factionalism, the Congress is also facing problems like a leadership crisis and internal rift. The state Congress unit could also see a major reshuffle amid growing demands from its workers.

The state Congress, it is learnt, is also worried about losing its support base to the BJP, which was evident during the local bodies elections held earlier this year. The BJP gained significantly in these polls. Since 2014, several BJD and Congress leaders and supporters have joined the BJP.

Upbeat over the local bodies poll verdict, the saffron cadre in the state has been charged up due to the party central leadership’s aggressive “Mission 120” strategy. There are 147 Assembly constituencies in the state and the state elections are due in 2019.

Ahead of that, Mr Shah has set tasks, including “Mera booth sabse majboot” (My booth the strongest), for state leaders. Mr Shah’s electoral buleprint includes making the party stronger at all the 36,000 booths spread across the state. Saffron leaders and cadres have been asked to compile a detailed data of voters, including their address, phone numbers and which party they prefer, and why.

Categories also include “voters who can influence”; “major social and religious groups in the state” and “activists of other parties”.

The state leadershp has been asked to invlove over 90 “vistaraks”, who will assist the central leadership in each district of the state.

Mr Shah has also asked the state leadership to ensure that each and every department/committee formed up to the district level should become functional and be given tasks, which he would review during his next visit to the state. In all, Mr Shah held 27 meetings with party leaders, workers and supporters during his three-day stay in Odisha.

Tags: amit shah, naveen patnaik, biju janata dal, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Avril Lavigne returns to stage for 1st time in 3 years, performs with ex-husband Chad Kroeger

2

World Suicide Prevention Day: Alarming facts about suicide

3

Eye test spots rare form of dementia

4

What time you eat is important, new study finds

5

Apple's next top iPhone model will be called iPhone X, code leak reveals

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham