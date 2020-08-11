Pranab Mukherjee in critical condition, says hospital

The former president is under ventilator support due to a coronavirus infection

Former president Pranab Mukherjee has been admitted to the Army's R&R hospital in New Delhi.

New Delhih: Doctors at the Army's R&R hospital here confirmed that former president Pranab Mukherje is in a critical condition after brain surgery and a positive coronavirus test on Monday.

The hospital released a statement that a medical examination of Pranab Mukherjee had revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery on Monday.

He has been put under ventilator support, it said.

The former president tweeted on Monday that he was detected coronavirus positive when he went to the hospital for another medical purpose.