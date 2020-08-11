PM Modi holding consultations with 10 chief ministers over coronavirus situation

The meet assumes significance as these 10 states have a high population density and the idea is to bring down the virus caseload.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is holding consultations with chief ministers of around 10 states on the coronavirus situation.

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh have been invited for the virtual meet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also present in the meet. The meet assumes significance as these 10 states have a high population density and the idea is to bring down the virus caseload.

This is the seventh video conference of the prime ministers with the states since the outbreak of the pandemic. This is also the first meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers during unlock 3 on the pandemic.