Vasundhara Raje in top 100 global list for digital transformation

 Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s digital initiatives have earned her a place in a list of the 100 most influential people in digital government in the world.

A UK-based NGO, Apolitical, has released this list following a survey. “We’re excited to present our 2018 list of the world’s 100 most influential people in digital government. It’s the first of its kind to show the international spread of the field, and includes individuals from every continent,” a release by the NGO said.

Ms Raje, who is included in the category ‘politician’, is the only other Indian apart from Union minister of law and justice, and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who features in the top 20. Mr Prasad has been selected in the ‘national government’ section.

Rajasthan was acknowledged as the first state to implement an integrated and unified e-governance framework and architecture, known for leveraging technology and digital government. “Bhamashah Card for cash subsidy transfers (given to the head woman in the household)… and before Startup India was launched, Rajasthan announced its own ambitious Startup Policy in 2015,” the survey read. It also noticed that in 2018, Ms Raje was awarded Chief Minister of the Year at Skoch Summit for her work on e-governance.

Experts have put together the Apolitical 100 Most Influential People in Digital Government. There were 500 nominations from over 130 experts in digital government from national governments, international organisations, academia and business.

