The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

India, All India

To end corruption in Bengal, vote BJP to power: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 11, 2018, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2018, 3:09 pm IST

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Amit Shah said for BJP 'country comes first, vote bank comes after that.'

BJP leader Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  BJP leader Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kolkata: BJP president Amit Shah today slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee her party Trinamool Congress at her bastion in Kolkata. 

Addressing a mammoth rally at Mayo Raod in central Kolkata, Amit Shah said, "We are here to uproot Mamata Banerjee."

The strong and clear message of BJP was cheered by thousands who congregated to hear Amit Shah.

Intensifying his attack on Trinamool Congress supremo’s opposition to the 40 lakh people left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Amit Shah said Bangladeshi immigrants are Mamata Banerjee's votebank.

"All Mamata ji has done is to object against NRC. But NRC is the process to throw illegal immigrants out. Shouldn't Bangladeshi immigrants be thrown out?"

"Oppose us (BJP) as much as you want but we will not stall the process of NRC," Amit Shah added.

Amit Shah questioned Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi's stand on Assam NRC. "We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why she is protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators. Rahul Gandhi is also not clarifying his stand on the issue. This is because of Congress's vote-bank politics," he said.

Amit Shah said for his party, “country comes first, vote bank comes after that.”

Appealing the gathering, Amit Shah said, "Give one chance to Narendra Modi and he will take the development of West Bengal forward."

Amit Shah added that his party is concerned about the welfare of Hindu and Muslim brothers of West Bengal.

The BJP president said that if West Bengal has to develop, then the Congress-Trinamool alliance should end.

Blaming the Trinamool Congress for the posters put up at various places in Kolkata ahead of Amit Shah's visit that read “BJP, leave Bengal” and “anti-Bengal BJP go back”, the BJP chief said, "Mamata ji, I want to ask, how can we be anti-Bangla when our party was founded by Bengal's great man, Syama Prasad Mukherjee."

Read: Ahead of Amit Shah's Kolkata rally, 'BJP go back' posters crop up in city

Amit Shah's Kolkata visit is part of his effort to rapidly expand the party's base that sends 42 lawmakers to Lok Sabha.

In 2014, it had won just two seats from Bengal and hopes to improve its tally in 2019.

On his arrival at Kolkata international airport on Saturday morning, Amit Shah was shown black flags and his convoy was blocked by the workers of Youth Congress.

Also Read: Black flags greet Amit Shah at Kolkata, Trinamool holds statewide protest

Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, tmc, amit shah in kolkata, bjp in bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham