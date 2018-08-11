To end corruption in Bengal, vote BJP to power: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Amit Shah said for BJP 'country comes first, vote bank comes after that.'

Kolkata: BJP president Amit Shah today slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee her party Trinamool Congress at her bastion in Kolkata.

Addressing a mammoth rally at Mayo Raod in central Kolkata, Amit Shah said, "We are here to uproot Mamata Banerjee."

The strong and clear message of BJP was cheered by thousands who congregated to hear Amit Shah.

Intensifying his attack on Trinamool Congress supremo’s opposition to the 40 lakh people left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Amit Shah said Bangladeshi immigrants are Mamata Banerjee's votebank.

"All Mamata ji has done is to object against NRC. But NRC is the process to throw illegal immigrants out. Shouldn't Bangladeshi immigrants be thrown out?"

"Oppose us (BJP) as much as you want but we will not stall the process of NRC," Amit Shah added.

Amit Shah questioned Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi's stand on Assam NRC. "We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why she is protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators. Rahul Gandhi is also not clarifying his stand on the issue. This is because of Congress's vote-bank politics," he said.

Amit Shah said for his party, “country comes first, vote bank comes after that.”

Appealing the gathering, Amit Shah said, "Give one chance to Narendra Modi and he will take the development of West Bengal forward."

Amit Shah added that his party is concerned about the welfare of Hindu and Muslim brothers of West Bengal.

The BJP president said that if West Bengal has to develop, then the Congress-Trinamool alliance should end.

Blaming the Trinamool Congress for the posters put up at various places in Kolkata ahead of Amit Shah's visit that read “BJP, leave Bengal” and “anti-Bengal BJP go back”, the BJP chief said, "Mamata ji, I want to ask, how can we be anti-Bangla when our party was founded by Bengal's great man, Syama Prasad Mukherjee."

Amit Shah's Kolkata visit is part of his effort to rapidly expand the party's base that sends 42 lawmakers to Lok Sabha.

In 2014, it had won just two seats from Bengal and hopes to improve its tally in 2019.

On his arrival at Kolkata international airport on Saturday morning, Amit Shah was shown black flags and his convoy was blocked by the workers of Youth Congress.

