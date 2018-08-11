The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 | Last Update : 08:18 PM IST

India, All India

Navjot Sidhu accepts Imran Khan's invite, conveys desire to attend swearing-in

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 11, 2018, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2018, 7:46 pm IST

Sidhu has informed Home Ministry and the office of Punjab Chief Minister about his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Imran Khan personally telephoned Sidhu to extend the invitation, according to the statement. (Photo: File)
 Imran Khan personally telephoned Sidhu to extend the invitation, according to the statement. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: A day after receiving an invitation to cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's swearing-in, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation. 

Sidhu has accepted the invitation and informed the Union Home Ministry and the office of the Punjab Chief Minister about his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony. 

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has personally telephoned Sidhu to extend the invitation, according to the statement. 

Read: Imran Khan tweaks guest list, invites Navjot Sidhu, Kapil Dev to oath-taking

 

The other Indian cricketers on the guest list are Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. 

Imran Khan is set to take oath as Pakistan prime minister on August 18 in Islamabad. 

Earlier, Sidhu said that he hoped that relations between India and Pakistan would improve with cricketer-turned-politician Khan becoming the prime minister of the neighbouring country. 

He had also declared that he would travel to Pakistan for the event, calling Imran Khan "a man of character", a "Greek God" and someone who is "trustworthy".

(With inputs from PTI)

