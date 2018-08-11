Kerala floods: Rs 4L relief for kin of deceased, CM contributes Rs 1 lakh

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi urging him to release sufficient funds.

A road and building damaged after flood at Vithiri in Wayanad. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: With Kerala facing an unprecedented rain havoc, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has made a personal contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh compensation to those who lost their houses and land.

Urging everyone to contribute generously to relief efforts, Vijayan said in a Facebook post that rebuilding the affected areas is going to be an arduous task.

The CM had also asked everyone to express solidarity with the people of the state in their hour of crisis.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced a relief assistance of Rs 1 crore to the Kerala government to tackle the situation.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi apprising him of the situation and urging the latter to release sufficient funds immediately to the Kerala government for their relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Rahul wrote, "The most severe disaster to have struck the state in the last five decades this natural calamity resulted in massive economic and human losses."

He said that the fishermen community were the most affected group due to flash floods and landslides caused due to heavy downpour.

"At a time when the fishing industry is yet to recover from the adverse impact of Ockhi cyclone, this disaster has a deadly blow, especially to fishermen," Rahul continued.

He added, "The widespread destruction of critical public infrastructures like power supply lines and roads will only prolong the recovery process. At this juncture, it is critical to acknowledge the looming humanitarian crisis facing Kerala."

The Congress president expressed hope that the Centre would extend cooperation with the Kerala government and provide funds to facilitate the relief efforts.

So far, 29 people have been killed in the heavy rains and floods since August 8 in the state and many homes damaged and crops destroyed.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday took an aerial survey of flood-ravaged districts of the state which have been pounded by heavy rains since the past few days.

A red alert has been issued for 8 districts -- Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kottayam, Alappuzha of the 14 districts in the state by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Over 15,600 people have been evacuated from the affected areas and around 500 relief camps have been set up.