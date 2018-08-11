The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 | Last Update : 06:46 PM IST

India, All India

Nitish Kumar shielding accused in Muzaffarpur sex scandal: Tejaswi Yadav

ANI
Published : Aug 11, 2018, 5:39 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2018, 5:41 pm IST

Demanding resignation of Bihar CM on moral grounds for failing to run state, Tejaswi alleged Nitish was aware of everything related to case.

Time and again, Tejaswi has accused Nitish of having political connections with the prime accused in the Muzzafarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur. (Photo: ANI)
 Time and again, Tejaswi has accused Nitish of having political connections with the prime accused in the Muzzafarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday warned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reveal the whereabouts of the girl who went missing from Madhubani within a week, failing to do which the party would stage a mass protest.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav said, "I give him (Nitish) a week's time to reveal the whereabouts of the girl who was shifted from the shelter home and who has been missing since then, after which we will stage a mass protest in Madhubani."

Demanding the resignation of the Bihar Chief Minister on moral grounds for failing to run the state, Tejaswi alleged that Nitish was aware of everything related to the case and was trying to shield those involved.

"Nitish Kumar must resign on moral grounds as he is unable to run the state. It will be proved that he is the most coward Chief Minister who is not fighting for justice of our daughters, but shielding those who committed the crime. He must resign from state Home Ministry as well," Yadav said.

Time and again, Tejaswi has accused Nitish of having political connections with the prime accused in the Muzzafarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur. The RJD leader has also questioned Nitish about his connection with Thakur's son, Rahul Anand, who is being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Mumbai-based institute had revealed that as many as 40 girls were sexually abused at a Muzaffarpur shelter home. On receiving information, the police raided the vicinity and rescued 44 girls. On July 24, 11 employees of the shelter home in Muzaffarpur were arrested for allegedly sexually harassing the girls.

On August 5, one among the 14 girls, who were rescued from a shelter home in Muzaffarpur and shifted to an NGO in Madhubani, went missing.

Tags: tejaswi yadav, nitish kumar, rjd, muzaffarpur shelter case, brajesh thakur
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham