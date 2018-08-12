The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 | Last Update : 09:48 PM IST

India, All India

Aadhaar our digital identity; completely safe, secure: Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI
Published : Aug 11, 2018, 8:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2018, 8:58 pm IST

Out of 122 crore cards issued, 95 crore Aadhaar cards have already been linked with bank accounts.

Ravi Shankar Prasad was speaking at the unveiling of 'Digital North East Vision 2022'. (Photo: File)
 Ravi Shankar Prasad was speaking at the unveiling of 'Digital North East Vision 2022'. (Photo: File)

Guwahati: Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday assured that Aadhaar cards were completely secure and can prevent unscrupulous activities like money laundering.

He was speaking at the unveiling of 'Digital North East Vision 2022' here.

"Aadhaar is purely safe and secure. It is not based on caste or religion. It is our digital identity," the minister said.

Stating that 122 crore Aadhaar cards have been issued so far, Prasad said 95 crore bank accounts have already been linked with the digital identity cards.

He said with direct benefit transfers of various government schemes to peoples' accounts, the government could save Rs 90,000 crore by eliminating middlemen in the system.

He said the country has 121 crore mobile and 50 crore internet connections, out of which the penetration in North East is very high.

The senior BJP leader added that the Centre could save Rs 25 crore in purchase of dustbins due to digitisation.

"When our government came, there were only two mobile phone factories. Now, we have 127. India is becoming big in mobile manufacturing in the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have transformed India," he added.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, aadhaar cards, digitisation, pm modi
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham