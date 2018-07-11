To stop toddler from crying, Anganwadi worker stuffs chilli powder in his mouth

After failing to calm down the child, an attendant started yelling at him before she stuffed the boy's mouth with chilli powder.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday in Krishna district's Bhushanagulla village in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Krishna: In a horrific incident, an attendant at an Anganwadi centre allegedly put chilli powder in the mouth of a kid to stop him from crying.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday in Krishna district's Bhushanagulla village in Andhra Pradesh.

The victim's mother, as part of the daily routine, left her son at the centre. The toddler was refusing to go to the Anganwadi centre, but his mother dropped him there while he was still crying.

After failing to calm down the child, an attendant named Kumari started yelling at him before she stuffed the boy's mouth with chilli powder.

The locals and parents of children in the centre have complained to the officials and further investigation in the matter is underway.