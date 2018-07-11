Sachin Pilot rules out electoral pacts in Rajasthan

He, however, feels that the Congress was not averse to forming a “Rainbow Coalition” at the national level.

New Delhi: Buoyed over its prospects in the coming Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Congress is not interested in forming any “electoral pacts” with other parties in the state, Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot said. He, however, added that at the national level, a Rainbow coalition can be worked out in order to win the 2019 general polls.

Speaking exclusively to this newspaper, Mr Pilot said: “As far as electoral alliances are concerned, we have not spoken to any party. On electoral pacts, there have been no discussions vis a vis Rajasthan. It is basically a two-party state. We are confident of giving the BJP a tough fight and winning Rajasthan”.

“Since I became president, we have taken everyone together on people’s issues. It is important to give a collective message. I am very willing to work with like-minded parties. We are willing to share platforms with NGOs and other like-minded organisations, but as far as electoral pacts are concerned, there has been no discussion for Rajasthan”. The Rajasthan PCC president said that his strategy has been on focussing on mass contact programmes instead of holding big rallies. “We have worked on all 200 constituencies and there is no discussion. The questions are unfounded”.

The Congress Party had won a mere 21 seats out of 200 in the last Assembly polls in 2013.

“We have had a very formidable coalition in UPA when we were in government. Even now the UPA is very well established. Moving forward…the Congress Party is very willing to work with like-minded parties. It is not being anti-BJP or anti-Modi, it is about being pro-India”.