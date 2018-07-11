The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018

India, All India

IAS topper from J&K in trouble over tweet

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 11, 2018, 3:17 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 9:07 am IST

Shah Faisal. (Photo: Facebook)
Srinagar: The Centre has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to initiate action against 2009 IAS topper Shah Faesal for violating the service rules through a series of tweets including one against “rape-culture” in India.

The General Administration Depa-rtment of the J&K government has flashed a letter to Mr Faesal informing him that the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, has sought departmental action against him.

Mr Faesal had in a tweet earlier this year said, “Patriarchy +Population+ Illiteracy + Alcohol +Porn +Technology+ Anarchy +Rapistan!”

Former CM and vice president of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah, while reacting to the development, tweeted, “Looks like DOPT is determined to chase @shahfaesal out of the civil services.”

