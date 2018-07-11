IAS topper from J&K in trouble over tweet

The showcause letter says that Mr Faesal has allegedly failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in discharge of his official duty.

Srinagar: The Centre has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to initiate action against 2009 IAS topper Shah Faesal for violating the service rules through a series of tweets including one against “rape-culture” in India.

The General Administration Depa-rtment of the J&K government has flashed a letter to Mr Faesal informing him that the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, has sought departmental action against him.

The showcause letter says that Mr Faesal has allegedly failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in discharge of his official duty.

Mr Faesal had in a tweet earlier this year said, “Patriarchy +Population+ Illiteracy + Alcohol +Porn +Technology+ Anarchy +Rapistan!”

Former CM and vice president of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah, while reacting to the development, tweeted, “Looks like DOPT is determined to chase @shahfaesal out of the civil services.”