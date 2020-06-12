Friday, Jun 12, 2020 | Last Update : 02:19 AM IST

79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
India, All India

India surpasses UK in total COVID-19 cases, at 4th position now

THE ASIAN AGE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Jun 11, 2020, 11:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2020, 11:50 pm IST

The government, however, said that it is not fair to compare India with other countries that have lesser population.

Back to work for Indians. (PTI)
 Back to work for Indians. (PTI)

New Delhi: With 2,97,001 lakh cases so far (as per worldometers.info), India on Thursday surpassed United Kingdom in total coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country in the world.

The government, however, said that it is not fair to compare India with other countries that have lesser population. Officials said the situation is very much under control and fewer deaths are being reported in India compared to other nations. The government asserted that the virus is “definitely not in the community transmission stage” in the country. As per the data on worldometers.info, India till Thursday evening had 9,846 deaths.

With 357 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India recorded biggest jump in COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total toll to 8102 as per union ministry of health and family welfare. The total number of cases as per government is 2,86,579 till Thursday morning after 9,996 new cases were detected.  

Quoting a sero-survey conducted by ICMR that covered 26,400 people in the most affected areas of the country, to check the prevalence of the virus among population, ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said only 0.73 per cent of the population in the selected 83 districts had evidence of past exposure to SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.  

He added that lockdown and containment has been successful in preventing rapid spread of the virus. He, however, added that a large proportion of the population is still susceptible and risk is higher in urban (1.09 times) and urban slums (1.89 times) than rural areas. He said that the infection fatality rate is very low in the country with 0.08 per cent.

This is the first sero-survey on COVID-19 spread conducted by the ICMR. The sero-survey has two parts -- first to estimate fraction of population that has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and second to estimate fraction of population that has been infected with the COVID-19 in containment zones of hotspot cities. The first part of the survey was completed in May while the second is ongoing.

Bhargava underlined that urban slums are highly vulnerable for the spread of the infection and local lockdown measures need to continue as already advised by the government. Similarly, elderly, persons with chronic morbidities, pregnant women and children less 10 years of age need to be protected as they fall in the high-risk category.

Union health ministry officials said the recovery rate in India is improving and is 49.21per cent now. During the last 24 hours, a total of 5,823 COVID-19 patients have been cured among the total 1,41,028 so far.  India currently has 1,37,448 active cases under medical supervision and the number of patients recovered exceeds the number of active patients.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus testing, coronavirus toll

