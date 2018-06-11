The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 05:33 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi's office 'unleashing' agencies against AAP govt: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 4:01 pm IST

Arvind Kejriwal said CBI and Anti-Corruption Branch registered 14 cases against AAP ministers since 2015 but no one has been made so far.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also alleged that Delhi government officials, who have been boycotting meetings with AAP ministers for four months after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, are being 'threatened' into continuing their strike. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also alleged that Delhi government officials, who have been boycotting meetings with AAP ministers for four months after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, are being 'threatened' into continuing their strike. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Centre of "unleashing" the lieutenant governor, IAS officials and agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (I-T) Department and the Delhi Police on the AAP government to stall its functioning.

He also alleged that Delhi government officials, who have been boycotting meetings with AAP ministers for four months after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, are being "threatened" into continuing their strike. 

"The strike is being orchestrated by the PMO and coordinated by the L-G (Anil Baijal)," Kejriwal said at a press conference. 

Arvind Kejriwal said the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Branch have registered 14 cases against AAP ministers and their relatives since February 2015 when the AAP government was formed, but there hasn't been an arrest in even one case. 

"Cases have been registered against me, (deputy chief minister) Manish Sisodia, (minister) Satyender Jain. I want to know what happened to all these cases. No one has been arrested in these cases. Why don't central agencies first arrest us in such cases? The only motive is to stall the AAP government's work," he told reporters at his residence in New Delhi. 

He alleged that there was an attempt to "defame" and implicate AAP leaders in the "wrong cases". 

"... every day a new case is being registered against us," Kejriwal claimed. 

"The PMO and the Centre are unleashing the lieutenant governor, IAS officials and agencies like the CBI, ED, the Income Tax Department and the Delhi Police on us to stall the government's work," he said. 

Listing the AAP government's achievements, he said people had started asking BJP-led governments in other states why they were not improving the condition of schools and hospitals as the Delhi government was doing "great work" in these sectors. 

The chief minister alleged that the CBI had started investigating mohalla clinics, summoning various officials. He also alleged that Delhi government's officials were being "harassed"and "abused openly" for working in the AAP government. 

On June 9, Kejriwal alleged that the CBI and the ACB had started randomly picking files from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), of which he is the minister-in-charge, to "somehow frame him in something".

Tags: arvind kejriwal, cbi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Garfield turns 40! Creator Jim Davis reveals the unanswered questions

2

Here are 10 ways to stay happy at work

3

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

4

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

5

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham