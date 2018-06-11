The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 08:58 PM IST

India, All India

India cannot be run by 3 people, Oppn will unite in 6 months to a year: Rahul

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 7:07 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi says Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will soon see the strength of India.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses the national convention of Other Backward Classes (OBC) department of AICC, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.(Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses the national convention of Other Backward Classes (OBC) department of AICC, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The country has become slave to a handful of BJP-RSS leaders but the entire opposition will unite in six months to a year to make them realise that India will be run by its people and not just three persons, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will soon see the strength of India, Gandhi said while addressing an OBC convention, aimed at wooing the community that comprises over half the country’s population.

“Today, our nation has become slave to two-three leaders of the BJP and the RSS. The entire opposition is getting together in six months to a year and Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat will see the strength of India,” he said at the event organised by the party’s OBC cell at the Talkatora Stadium.

“They will understand that India cannot be run by only three people. India will be run by people of the country,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

He alleged that everyone, including MPs in the BJP, were afraid to speak out as they were not allowed to speak. “Only the RSS is heard,” he said.

The Congress party recognises the strength of the backward classes and wants to empower them by bringing them forward in politics, Gandhi said, in a bid to win over the community of Other Backward Classes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Promising to give “space” to the community, he said, “... the Congress party will bring you in Vidhan Sabhas, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We wish to empower you. We will not put you in a bus with a ‘do not disturb’ board, but will hand over the keys of the bus to you.”

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, he said there was no dearth of skills in the country and those from the backward classes are endowed with skills but not given an opportunity to move forward.

“People who really work are confined to the back room, but the profit of their labour is enjoyed by others. India’s prime minister says there is dearth of skills in the country. This is not true. There is no dearth of skills in the OBC community, as they are endowed with skills,” he said.

For 70 years, the Congress party had stood by the OBC community and it would continue to strive for its rights, Gandhi added.

Attacking the BJP, he said the party had adopted a strategy to help only 15-20 rich capitalists, who will spend thousands of crores to market the prime minister. In turn, the PM will run the government for them and all benefits will go to them, the Congress president added.

The Congress chief asked why banks were not open to farmers and small businesses as there were enough skills amongst those in the OBC community, unable to make it big in the absence of capital.

Gandhi alleged that the Modi government had ignored the interests of farmers but helped a small group of industrialists by waiving loans amounting to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Read: Industrialists got crores, farmers got nothing: Rahul attacks Modi govt

“People with skills are not rewarded in India ... farmers work hard but you don’t see them in the office of Modi-ji,” he said.

The Congress president claimed that non-performing assets of banks had gone up to Rs 10 lakh crore.

“Rs 2.5 lakh crore were given to 15 industrialists. But the farmer got nothing...the loan waiver was for 15 people but not for the farmer who continues to commit suicide... his children keep crying,” Gandhi said.

Tags: opposition parties, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, amit shah, mohan bhagwat, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

