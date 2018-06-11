The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 06:57 AM IST

India, All India

Farooq Abdullah cautions Hurriyat against talks with Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 4:54 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 6:19 am IST

Abdullah has asked the separatists not to talk for the sake of talks unless the Centre comes up with a concrete proposal.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of opposition National Conference Farooq Abdullah (Photo: PTI)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of opposition National Conference Farooq Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of the opposition National Conference (NC), Dr Farooq Abdullah, has cautioned the separatists against entering into a dialogue with the Centre saying it is neither sincere not ready to give them anything.

“Don’t fall in the trap. They didn’t give us autonomy (the resolution for) which was passed by the State Assembly and is within the ambit of the Constitution. What will they offer to you?,” he said in an interview to Greater Kashmir newspaper.

The BJP government at the Centre had recently said that it is willing to talk to separatists as well as Pakistan for seeking an amicable solution to the Kashmir imbroglio.

Reiterating it during his recent visit to Srinagar, home minister Rajnath Singh had said that the government is ready to hold talks with all stakeholders and believes that a dialogue needed “right-minded people” and not necessarily “like-minded people” to go well.

In their cautious response, an alliance of key separatist leaders had said that it was not in a hurry and that the issue would be discussed threadbare within the separatist echelons before taking a final call on it. Earlier in view of conflicting statements being made by various functionaries of the government, the alliance called ‘Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)’ comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had asked the government to clear the ‘ambiguity’ and ‘speak in one language on what you want to talk about’.

Mr Abdullah has asked the separatists not to talk for the sake of talks unless the Centre comes up with a concrete proposal. “Don’t talk for the sake of talks. I don’t think they (BJP) are ready to give you anything. They are not sincere in their intentions,” he has been quoted as saying.

Cautioning the separatists against falling in the “trap”, he has said, “They want to drag them to table only to discredit them”. The proposed talks, he said, were going to be “just for sake of it” and to “fill in the blanks.” He asserted there is pressure on India from the world that Kashmir must be normalised. He has also said that if the government was serious about holding talks it would have defined the contours of dialogue and specified what they want to talk about.

He asked, “Have they (the Center) started any process? Has any invitation letter gone to Hurriyat? And on what basis are they going to talk. They are just trying to hoodwink the people of Kashmir and the world community. This (dialogue offer) is driven by compulsion. There is pressure from the world on India that Kashmir must be normalized. The Prime Minister must be facing this question everywhere,” Mr. Abdullah has said.

The NC leader has said that the separatist leadership has been demanding that New Delhi should first accept Kashmir as a dispute to pave way for dialogue. “Is BJP ready to listen to the demand from separatists? No. So where and how will talks take place,” he has asked.

Taking a dig at the government’s conflicting statements, he said that one day it says that the Hurriyat Conference is irrelevant but the next day calls it relevant. “There is no concerted policy with BJP for Kashmir. They want to make them board the ship…the BJP has its own plans for Kashmir.” He has said that he also feels that the separatist leadership is not going to going to enter into a process of dialogue with New Delhi “unless Pakistan gives them a go ahead.”

Tags: farooq abdullah, centre, bjp government, rajnath singh
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

2

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

3

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

4

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

5

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham