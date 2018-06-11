The Asian Age | News



Farmers’ stir ends with little impact in Madhya Pradesh

The agitation which had literally kept the Madhya Pradesh government on its toes all through the stir period however had a little impact on the state.

Bhopal: The nationwide 10-day stir called by various farmers’ bodies to highlight farm crisis in the country ended on Sunday.

The state government had made earlier made unprecedented arrangements to “foil” the stir called in the election year apparently to woo farmers, considered the vote bank of BJP in MP, away from the ruling party.

Besides, the state government had undertaken “full proof” measures to ensure that the violent incidents witnessed during a similar agitation in the state last year leading to death of six farmers in police firing in Mandsaur did not recur this time.

