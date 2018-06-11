The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 11, 2018

India, All India

Farmers' agitations witnessed in state a 'political stunt' of opposition: Rupani

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 4:32 pm IST

The state govt always takes care of farmers, pays attention to their problems and constantly makes efforts to address them, Rupani said.

Rupani was speaking during a programme organised by a national news channel in Rajkot on Sunday night.
 Rupani was speaking during a programme organised by a national news channel in Rajkot on Sunday night. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rajkot: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has alleged that farmers' agitations being witnessed in the state were a "political stunt" of the opposition and urged cultivators not to get misled.

The state government always takes care of farmers, pays attention to their problems and constantly makes efforts to address their problems, he said.

Rupani was speaking during a programme organised by a national news channel in Rajkot on Sunday night.

The governments at the centre and in Gujarat are ready to solve problems faced by farmers. Therefore, this time the state government has purchased agriculture produce worth Rs 5 crore at the minimum support price, he said.

"The protests by farmers in Gujarat are a political stunt of the opposition only because general elections would be held next year," Rupani said, without naming any party.

"The opposition remembers farmers' problems only when elections are near, but farmers in Gujarat would not be misguided by opposition parties," he said.

The Congress had on Sunday carried out a statewide protest wherein their workers threw agricultural produce and milk on roads.

Later, the police had detained several Congress workers.

Rupani said the state government has laid emphasis on the 'zero tolerance for corruption' methodology of work in its departments and to strengthen its anti-graft wing.

"Therefore, many corrupt government employees were caught accepting bribes recently in the state," he said.

To eradicate corruption, the state government has started granting permissions online, within 24 hours, for construction works in Gujarat, the chief minister said.

Now the state government is also in the process of implementing online approval for (conversion of agricultural land) non-agricultural purposes, he said.

Later, the chief minister also unveiled stature of Ahir community warrior Devayat Bodar near the Mavdi chawk area.

According to the ballads and bardic literature from Saurashtra region of Gujarat, Bodar, who lived between 900 AD and 1025 AD, was known for his bravery, sacrifice and love for his motherland. He had sacrificed his own son for Ra Naghavan, the then heir to the throne of Junagadh.

