The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

India, All India

Digvijay Singh tweets image of Pak bridge as Madhya Pradesh’s, apologises

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 12:49 pm IST

Digvijaya Singh apologised after he tweeted old image of metro pillar from Pakistan claiming it to be a railway bridge in Bhopal.

Several Twitter users criticised Congress leader Digvijay Singh and accused him of spreading false rumours. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Several Twitter users criticised Congress leader Digvijay Singh and accused him of spreading false rumours. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday apologised after he tweeted an old image of a metro pillar from Pakistan claiming it to be a railway bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Slamming the BJP government in the state, Singh on Saturday questioned the quality of the overbridge at Subhash Nagar Railway Gate at Bhopal. Referring to the recent Varanasi mishap where 18 people were killed after two pillars of a flyover collapsed, he tweeted in Hindi, “Construction is going on under the guidance of a BJP leader. Then why all this and how? Hope Varanasi-like mishap doesn’t occur here too.”

However, AltNews, a fact-checking website, debunked his claim and pointed out that it was an old picture of a damaged metro pillar in Pakistan and not in Bhopal.

Replying to AltNews, Singh said, "My apologies. One of my friend sent it to me. My fault I didn't check up.

Several Twitter users criticised Singh and accused him of spreading false rumours.

Earlier in June, veteran actor Shabana Azmi had apologised to the railways for tweeting a video purportedly showing railways workers washing dishes in dirty water.

Also Read: I stand corrected: Shabana Azmi issues apology to railways for her tweet

Later, the railways issued clarification tagging the actress and told her that the video was from Malaysia. Following this, Azmi apologised for the tweet.

Tags: digvijay singh, twitter, fake image
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

2

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

3

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

4

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

5

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham