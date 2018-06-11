Digvijay Singh tweets image of Pak bridge as Madhya Pradesh’s, apologises

Digvijaya Singh apologised after he tweeted old image of metro pillar from Pakistan claiming it to be a railway bridge in Bhopal.

Several Twitter users criticised Congress leader Digvijay Singh and accused him of spreading false rumours. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday apologised after he tweeted an old image of a metro pillar from Pakistan claiming it to be a railway bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Slamming the BJP government in the state, Singh on Saturday questioned the quality of the overbridge at Subhash Nagar Railway Gate at Bhopal. Referring to the recent Varanasi mishap where 18 people were killed after two pillars of a flyover collapsed, he tweeted in Hindi, “Construction is going on under the guidance of a BJP leader. Then why all this and how? Hope Varanasi-like mishap doesn’t occur here too.”

However, AltNews, a fact-checking website, debunked his claim and pointed out that it was an old picture of a damaged metro pillar in Pakistan and not in Bhopal.

Replying to AltNews, Singh said, "My apologies. One of my friend sent it to me. My fault I didn't check up.

My apologies. One of my friend sent it to me. My fault I didn't check up. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 10, 2018

Several Twitter users criticised Singh and accused him of spreading false rumours.

Earlier in June, veteran actor Shabana Azmi had apologised to the railways for tweeting a video purportedly showing railways workers washing dishes in dirty water.

Later, the railways issued clarification tagging the actress and told her that the video was from Malaysia. Following this, Azmi apologised for the tweet.