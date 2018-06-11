Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother booked for objectionable Facebook post

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin has been booked for hurting religious sentiments through an alleged objectionable Facebook post.

Budhana (Uttar Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui for allegedly putting up an objectionable Facebook post. The complaint against Ayazuddin was lodged on Sunday for hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint was filed by one Bharat Thakur, who is reportedly an activist of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Muzzaffarnagar.

According to the police, Ayazuddin posted a comment with an objectionable photo of a Hindu God.

Ayazuddin, however, rejected all charges and said he had confronted a man who posted a "derogatory picture"on social media.

“A man posted a derogatory pic of Lord Shiva. I confronted him about it and wrote you shouldn’t share posts that can hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. Instead, a case was filed against me. Charges should be investigated,” Ayazuddin told news agency ANI.

"The FIR was registered on the complaint given to us. I saw the post and all Ayazuddin had done was posting a sensible comment on a post that was against a religious community. However he posted the comment with an objectionable photo and that came into the notice of the complainants,” Budhana circle officer (CO) Hari Ram Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Vahini activists also staged a protest in Budhana, demanding strict action against Ayazuddin, news agency PTI reported.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui hails from Budhana town of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. He is the eldest of his eight siblings and his family stays in Budhana. In 2016, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother were forced to pull out of a Ramlila show in Budhana town, after Shiv Sena activists opposed it apparently because he was a Muslim.

