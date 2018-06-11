The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 06:57 AM IST

India, All India

Assam lynching: 16 arrested; protest march turns violent

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 5:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 6:37 am IST

6 policemen injured as protest march turns violent.

The police said five people have been arrested for hate posts on social media. (Representational image)
 The police said five people have been arrested for hate posts on social media. (Representational image)

Guwahati: Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of two men in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, director general of police Kuladhar Saikia said on Sunday even as a protest march in Guwahati against the incident turned violent, forcing police to use force.

The police said five people have been arrested for hate posts on social media.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe allegations of police laxity over the lynching on Friday night, following reports that a “policeman” was seen video recording the incident.

A protest march called by students and civil rights activists in Guwahati against the gruesome lynching incident of Karbi Anglong turned violent on Sunday forcing the police to resort to lathicharge to quell the stone-pelters.

City police commissioner Hiren Nath said that they had allowed peaceful gathering of people who had started gathering since Sunday afternoon without any prior permission of the administration.

“We allowed them to organize the peaceful protest as gruesome killing of Karbi Anglong has hurt the people emotionally. Till 6.30 pm it was peaceful, but in between some miscreants joined the gathering and started pelting bottle and other utensils at the police force in which at least six police personnel were injured,” said Mr Nath, adding that the police was forced to lathicharge as miscreants tried to provoke the crowd for violence.

He said that even after the prevalence of Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting any gathering in the city area, the administration had allowed protesters to gather to pay tribute to those killed.

Asserting that majority of protesters were peacefully moving towards Commerce College, he said that some miscreants tried to take advantage of the situation to create trouble.

He also claimed that situation was under control as protesters have started returning back to their home .

The police said that few protesters, including a girl was injured in the police lathicharge.

Bogged down by hate messages circulated on social media after the gruesome lynching incident, Assam director general of police Kuladhar Saikia on Sunday said that the police has arrested 16 people in connection with the lynching of two Guwahati-based youth — Nilutpal Das and Abhijit Nath — by a group of villagers on suspicion of being child lifters on Friday night.

Tags: section 144, assam lynching, social media
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

2

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

3

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

4

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

5

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham