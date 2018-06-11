10 joint secy posts thrown open for ‘lateral’ entry, from pvt sector too

The period of contract will be for three years from the date of commencement of service, extendable up to five years depending upon performance.

New Delhi: In a major step that could change the entire system of inducting bureaucrats, the Narendra Modi government has opened up senior-level posts in several departments to “talented and motivated” people, even from the private sector, who are willing to contribute to nation-building.

The government, in advertisements issued to the media, is looking for 10 “outstanding individuals”, who could be from the private sector as well, with expertise in the areas of revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmers’ welfare, road transport and highways, shipping, environment, forests and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce.

A circular issued by the department of personnel and training also said: “The Government of India invites talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation-building to join the government at the level of joint secretary.” The initiative is being called lateral recruitment to senior positions in the government.

The period of contract will be for three years from the date of commencement of service, extendable up to five years depending upon performance. Joint secretaries are at a crucial senior management level in the Government of India and lead policymaking as well as the implementation of various programmes and schemes of the department assigned to them.

They report to the secretary or additional secretary in the ministry or department and are normally appointed from the all-India services like the IAS and IPS, or Central services like the IFS and allied services. The criteria for applicants include a minimum age of 40 years as on July 1, 2018, a graduate from a recognised university or institute. Higher qualifications would be an added advantage.

Those who are eligible to apply are officers of any state or Union territory government who are already working at an equivalent level or are eligible for appointment to equivalent level in their cadre, with relevant experience. It also includes individuals working at comparable levels in public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, universities, recognised research institutes with a minimum of 15 years of experience.

Those working at comparable levels in private sector companies, consultancy organisations, international or multinational organisations with a minimum of 15 years experience can also apply. Selected applicants shall be placed at the beginning of the pay scale as applicable to a joint secretary, which is `1,44,200-`2,18,200 per month (Level 14 of Pay Matrix). In addition, they shall be eligible for all allowances and facilities as applicable to the equivalent level in the Government of India.

All appointees shall be deemed to be public servants for the purpose of the CCS (Conduct) Rules and such other statutes as notified by the government from time to time. The employment contract can be terminated by either side with a minimum notice period of three months. The shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interaction with the selection committee. The last date for receipt of applications is July 30.