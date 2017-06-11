The Asian Age | News

Patrolling on foot will curb crime against women, murders: Yogi to cops

The government is committed to providing sensitive, transparent and corruption-free administration to the people, Yogi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Asserting that maintaining law and order, and effective implementation of welfare schemes are among the top priorities of his government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials to work dedicatedly in realising these goals.

Directing police officials to act strictly against criminals, he told them to act promptly against those giving shelter to anti-social elements and take stern action against policemen conniving with them.

"The government is committed to providing sensitive, transparent and corruption-free administration to the people of the state and officials need to work dedicatedly in this direction," Adityanath said.

Attending a meeting to review the law-and-order situation and the development schemes of Lucknow division, he said, "Since Lucknow is the capital, work culture here should be developed in such a manner that it becomes the norm for other districts."

Batting for better avenues of dialogue between officials and peoples' representatives, Adityanath said the latter need not interfere in the functioning of the former but, at the same time, officials respect the elected representatives.

The chief minister said patrolling on foot will help in curbing crime against women, dacoity, loot and murders to some extent.

He also directed police officials to invoke the Goonda Act, the Gangster Act and the National Security Act against mafias and criminals, besides confiscating properties acquired illegally.

All actions should be transparent and unbiased. Merely lodging an FIR is not sufficient and prompt action should be taken, the chief minister said.

"Those responsible for the incidents in Sitapur, Jewar and Mathura will definitely be taken to task," he said.

