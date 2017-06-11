The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:26 AM IST

India, All India

Women needed to combat women: Bipin Rawat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 2:04 am IST

General Rawat said that the process to allow women in combat roles is ongoing and they will be recruited for positions in the military police.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)
 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday that women would first be inducted into the military police before considering other options in the armed force for them. Women, he said, need to be given combat roles in the Army as terrorists often used women as shields.

“Firstly, we will start with women as military police jawans, will take next step after success… Because many times, during operation, we have to face people and many a times ladies come in front of us,” General Rawat told media after attending a passing out parade ceremony at Dehradun’s Indian Military Academy here.

General Rawat said that the process to allow women in combat roles is ongoing and they will be recruited for positions in the military police. Presently, women are only recruited into selective areas of the Army, like medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings.

According to reports, India will be joining countries like Germany, Australia, Canada, the United States, Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Norway, Sweden and Israel that have already allowed women in combat roles in their Army.

Last year, in a major step forward, Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh became the first women fighter pilots to be formally commissioned by the Indian Air Force.

Answering a question on the ongoing unrest in Kashmir, General Rawat said youth in the Valley are being instigated through a campaign of misinformation on social media.

“Pakistan is spreading disinformation among the youth of Kashmir with doctored videos and messages. This is further supported by some people in the Valley who spread it and glamorise the young boys who have joined terrorist organisations,” he said.

The Army Chief, presiding over a colourful passing out parade by 490 gentlemen cadets, said that security forces have to devise ways to counter this.

Kashmir has remained in a volatile state since July 2016, following the elimination of poster-boy militant Burhan Wani in an encounter in Tral. There have been wide-spread protests, including some in the middle of active security operations, leading to security forces adapting a tougher stance.

Tags: bipin rawat, military police, indian military academy

MOST POPULAR

1

US girl sheds and grows skin daily due to rare condition

2

Google Pixel XL 2 appears online, sports Snapdragon 835

3

Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad

4

Amazon’s Alexa-based smartwatch now available in India for Rs 13,900

5

Samsung unveils new HDR QLED gaming monitors

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham