Video: Women slap, beat man with shoes who tried to molest girl in Gurgaon

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST
Earlier, the man allegedly held one of the girls' arm and tried to molest her on a busy road in Gurugram.
Gurgaon (Haryana): Few brave women took revenge on the man, who tried molesting them, by beating and humiliating him in public here.
The incident took place on June 10.
A video has surfaced online, in which a group of women angry with the man's act can seen slapping and beating him with shoes, while others looked on.
#WATCH Women beat a man who tried molesting them in Gurugram #Haryana (10 June, 2017) pic.twitter.com/vTA3Z4FJqq— ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017
