Video: Women slap, beat man with shoes who tried to molest girl in Gurgaon

ANI
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 11:26 am IST

Earlier, the man allegedly held one of the girls' arm and tried to molest her on a busy road in Gurugram. 

Women beat a man who tried molesting them in Gurugram (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Women beat a man who tried molesting them in Gurugram (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Gurgaon (Haryana): Few brave women took revenge on the man, who tried molesting them, by beating and humiliating him in public here.

The incident took place on June 10.

A video has surfaced online, in which a group of women angry with the man's act can seen slapping and beating him with shoes, while others looked on.

Earlier, the man allegedly held one of the girls' arm and tried to molest her on a busy road in Gurugram. 

Tags: molestation, video, brave women, man beaten up
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

