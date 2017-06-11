Video: Women slap, beat man with shoes who tried to molest girl in Gurgaon

Earlier, the man allegedly held one of the girls' arm and tried to molest her on a busy road in Gurugram.

Women beat a man who tried molesting them in Gurugram (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Gurgaon (Haryana): Few brave women took revenge on the man, who tried molesting them, by beating and humiliating him in public here.

The incident took place on June 10.

A video has surfaced online, in which a group of women angry with the man's act can seen slapping and beating him with shoes, while others looked on.

#WATCH Women beat a man who tried molesting them in Gurugram #Haryana (10 June, 2017) pic.twitter.com/vTA3Z4FJqq — ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017

Earlier, the man allegedly held one of the girls' arm and tried to molest her on a busy road in Gurugram.