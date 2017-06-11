The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

India, All India

Rajiv Gandhi's 15 paise remark finds place in SC's Aadhaar verdict

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 5:42 pm IST

In its 157-page judgement, SC said Aadhaar can take care of the issue of duplicate beneficiaries reaping fruits of welfare schemes.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (Photo: AFP)
 Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi:  Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's famous remark in 1985 that only 15 paise of every rupee meant for welfare of downtrodden reaches them has found mention in the judgement of the Supreme Court which said this "malaise" can be taken care of by the Aadhaar scheme.

"A former prime minister of this country has gone on record to say that out of one rupee spent by the government for the welfare of the downtrodden, only 15 paise thereof actually reaches those persons for whom it is meant. It can't be doubted that with UID/Aadhaar much of the malaise in this field can be taken care of," a bench of justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said.

In its 157-page judgement, the top court said Aadhaar can take care of the issue of duplicate beneficiaries reaping the fruits of welfare schemes meant for the genuine deprived class. The bench said a major hurdle in transfer of the benefits to the genuine needy is the lack of means to correctly identify such persons.

"Resultantly, lots of ghosts and duplicate beneficiaries are able to take undue and impermissible benefits," it said.

The judges said it is the duty of a welfare state to come out with schemes to take care of needs of the deprived class and ensure adequate opportunities are provided to them. It noted that due to various reasons including corruption, the benefit of welfare schemes does not reach those who are supposed to receive them.

"India has achieved significant economic growth since Independence. In particular, rapid economic growth has been achieved in the last 25 years, after the country adopted the policy of liberalisation and entered the era of, what is known as, globalisation. Economic growth in the last decade has been phenomenal and for many years, the Indian economy grew at highest rate in the world," the bench said.

"At the same time, it is also a fact that in spite of significant political and economic success which has proved to be sound and sustainable, the benefits thereof have not percolated down to the poor and the poorest. In fact, such benefits are reaped primarily by the rich and upper middle classes, resulting into widening the gap between the rich and the poor," the apex court said.

Tags: rajiv gandhi, aadhaar scheme, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Jennifer Lawrence safe after private plane makes emergency landing due to glitch

2

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

3

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

4

Overly sociable dog fails to make final cut for Queensland Police Service

5

SRK gives epic reply to girl named Sejal who 'thanks' him for 'turning her into a meme'

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham